Love Island viewers are not impressed by this new twist

Season 7 of the hit dating show premiered on Monday night, and saw ten sexy singletons move into the Mallorca villa for a summer of love and drama.

Love Island is known for it’s catchy phrases, such as “mugged off”, “my type on paper”, and “head turned”.

One of the show’s most famous phrases is “I’ve got a text!”, which is used when an Islander receives a message containing some news – such as the arrival of a new bombshell contestant,

During Monday night’s episode, Toby Aromolaran was the receipeint of the first “text” of the season – but it was a voice message instead.

He informed his co-stars: “I’ve got a text you know… I’ve got a voice note.”

The voice note came from Chloe Burrows, who will arrive in the villa during Tuesday’s episode of the show.

She said: “Hey boys, how are you? Chloe here, I’ve just arrived and I’m out the front of the villa.”

“I’d like to take you all on a date, but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the new “I’ve got a voice note” phrase, one viewer wrote: “’i’ve got a voice note’ ?????? WTF IS THIS. WHERE’S THE ‘i’ve got a text!!'”

Another tweeted: “Did I hear I’ve got a voice note LOOOOOL please I want I’ve got a TEXT!!” while a third penned: “‘i’ve got a voicenote’ DOES NOT hit the same as ‘i’ve got a text’”.

“i’ve got a voice note” ?????? WTF IS THIS. WHERE’S THE “i’ve got a text!!” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QVwG14kPDC — cait!¡ mowa’s wife (@PHHLUVB0T) June 28, 2021

‘’Guys I’ve got a voicenote’’ #LoveIsland Us waiting for ‘’guys I got a text’’ pic.twitter.com/M4lZJFxMSX — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) June 28, 2021

sorry but “I’ve got a voicenote” just doesn’t bang the way “I’ve got a text” does — 🦖 (@imhereforbants) June 28, 2021

“I’ve got a voice note” – WTF! Where is “I’ve got a text!” Don’t do this #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/hPJgQ0h9zW — Lisa Allison (@LisaJaneAllison) June 28, 2021

‘i’ve got a voicenote’ DOES NOT hit the same as ‘i’ve got a text’ 😭😭😭 #loveisland — holl (@JOANNEDAVlDSON) June 28, 2021

Did I hear I’ve got a voice note LOOOOOL please I want I’ve got a TEXT!! #LoveIsland — Sheedah (@SheedahBrown) June 28, 2021

“i’ve got a voice note” remove that from the show, effectively immediately — m (@itsmxriel) June 28, 2021

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

