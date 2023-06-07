Love Island teaser sees Tyrique make his move on another girl

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa, and Tyrique is ready to make the most of it.

The semi-pro footballer, who is currently coupled up with Ella, heads over to the day beds to chat to Jess.

When Jess asks him how things are going with Ella, he says: “Obviously, it’s going well but I’m not closed off, I’ve said that from the jump to everyone.”

Tyrique then tells Jess: “You looked sexy this morning.”

Jess replies: “Do you say that to every girl?”

Tyrique agrees: “I’m honest! I say how I feel” before going on to add: “You’re a good kisser.”

As Tyrique plays the field what will Ella make of his flirting with Jess?

Later, Tyrique is keen to progress things with a certain someone on the day beds.

But will it be Jess or Ella that he makes a beeline for?

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

