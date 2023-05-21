Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Renee Wynter bid farewell to the UK as they head to Australia

Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Renee Wynter are en route to Australia.

The couple, who met on the 2023 winter series of the dating show earlier this year, will spend time Down Under with Jessie’s family – after living in the UK for the past few months.

Jessie took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of her and Will at the airport, and captioned the post: “And we’re off ✈️”

“I have had the most incredible last few months here in the UK but, it’s finally time for me to return home to see my family who I have been away from since Christmas. I’m so so so excited to be bringing my amazing boyfriend home to meet them though !!”

“I have absolutely fallen in love with the UK and my new home away from home with Will and his family on the farm and cannot wait to come back, but for now.. it’s time to enjoy Australia ❤️” the model added.

Will previously fooled Jessie by telling her that he couldn’t get time away from the farm or a visa to go to Australia.

However, he surprised her in the car with a copy of his flights details sealed in an envelope which read “Jessie xoxo”.

Sharing a video of the sweet moment Jessie released Will would be coming home with her, she wrote: “WE’RE GOING TO AUSTRALIA !! I have absolutely fallen in love with the UK and this man, however it’s been almost 6 months since I’ve been home.”

“I’m so grateful to have felt so welcome and loved here in the UK and am so sad to be leaving buttt, I’m so excited to finally be going home to my friends and family AND be able to show @farmer_will_ my home !!”

“I was absolutely devastated at the thought of leaving Will here in the UK because of his work commitments butttt, he surprised me with his flight booking and HE’S COMING WITH ME 😍 See ya soon Australia ❤️🦘.”