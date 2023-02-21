Love Island star Tasha Ghouri defends boyfriend Andrew Le Page’s London Fashion Week look

Tasha Ghouri has defended her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, after fans criticised his London Fashion Week look.

The couple, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer, attended designer Patrick McDowell’s fashion show on Tuesday.

Tasha stunned in a green two-piece, while her realtor beau donned a lilac blazer and trousers.

Andrew took to Instagram to share snaps of his statement look, and captioned the post: “In my fashion era .”

One fan commented: “Not an era you need to return too anytime soon.”

Another wrote: “Outfit looks ridiculous on you 😂 no offence😂”, while a third penned: “Bro …this ain’t it.”

Rushing to defend her boyfriend, Tasha commented: “People not understanding what fashion is in the comments 🤧🤧 props to you for going outside the box, proud of you ❤️”

Tasha and Andrew were not the only Love Islanders to attend a London Fashion Week show this week.

Their co-stars Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack stepped out at Irish designer Robyn Lynch’s show in matching outfits.

The couple wore neon green jackets and trousers, along with a black t-shirt to the event.