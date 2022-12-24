Love Island star rushed to hospital after horror fall from balcony

Ollie Williams has been rushed to hospital after a horror fall from a balcony.

The reality star, who appeared on Love Island’s winter series in 2020, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Saturday.

Sharing a snap of himself in a hospital bed, Ollie wrote: “I wasn’t really prepared to post this until I was out of the woods proper, which I now think I am (hopefully!).”

Ollie continued: “I fell off a balcony last weekend and ended up in intensive care with a broken pelvis, wrist and internal bleeding.”

“With the incredible support of @lauranofer, my family and friends and some great surgeons; I’m on the mend. Tough rehab ahead but I am confident along with my doctors I will make a full recovery.”

“I really couldn’t have dealt with this mentally without all of your messages of support, so thank you.”

“Be back soon, big love and Merry Christmas all ✌🏼.”

A host of Love Island stars took to the comments section of Ollie’s post to show their support; Connor Durman wrote: “F**king hell, I hope your ok brother 😩🤍,” while Charlie Brake said: “Get well soon bud x.”

Ollie appeared on the 2020 winter series of Love Island, but dramatically quit the show after just three days.

In a statement, Ollie said he left the villa to “follow his heart” after it was reported he made the decision to leave because he still has feelings for his ex Laura Nofer.

The couple rekindled their romance and have been together ever since.

