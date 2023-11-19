Love Island star rushed back to hospital with ‘scary’ mystery health condition

Wes Nelson has revealed he was rushed back to hospital with a “scary” mystery health condition.

The Love Island 2018 star was taken to hospital back in May after losing consciousness in his home.

The singer admitted he’s become more concerned about his health since the incident, after a similar situation happened “less than two weeks ago”.

Speaking to The UK Mirror, Wes admitted: “It was scary this time.”

“I was fine and [my health] picked up, but recently it’s happened again. I was very disorientated,” he said, adding that even medical professionals are “still unsure” of a diagnosis.

The Love Island star assured that “there’s no bleeds on the brain, there’s no lumps or anything that’s life-threatening. So that’s good.”

“I can get a bit confused sometimes. But other than that, I’m dandy.”