Love Island star reveals how Ella Barnes has been since Mitchel Taylor split

Jess Harding has revealed how Ella Barnes has been doing since her split from Mitchel Taylor.

The couple, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

In a statement, Ella B wrote: “Hi Guys, Just wanted to come on here and keep you all updated, as you deserve to know as I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

“Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end.” “I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds his happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter. Thank you so much for all the love and support, it means the world to me. Lots of Love, Ella xx,” she signed off. In his own statement, Mitch wrote: “Morning everyone. As you have most likely seen Ella’s post sadly our relationship has come to an end.” “We had no intentions of ending, but with out busy life’s at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work. I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world.” Speaking to Closer, Jess revealed how Ella B has been doing since her split from Mitchel – after taking her away on a much-needed girls’ trip. The Love Island winner said: “Yeah, do you know what, she’s good. I think when you do that experience with someone, you come out together, so I just think it’s more so the fact like sometimes it’s harder, do you know what I mean?” “But she has to, going forward, go through that on her own. But I think she’s absolutely fine – we went to Marbella on the weekend.” “It was the girls’ holiday you need after a break-up. Bless her. She’s on cloud nine.”