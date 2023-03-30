Love Island star Olivia responds to rumours she was ‘planted’ in the villa to cause chaos

Olivia Hawkins has responded to rumours she was “planted” in the Love Island villa to cause chaos.

The ring girl and actress found fame on the latest series of Love Island.

The 27-year-old struck up a romance with Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell Samuda during her time in the South African villa.

Rumours began swirling that Olivia’s dad was the “CEO of Love Island,” after a number of clips made the rounds online.

The ring girl was spotted in Love Island commentator Iain Stirling’s series Buffering.

She was also spotted in the promotional video for the 2019 series of Love Island, alongside Islander Joe Garratt.

However, the 27-year-old has since debunked these rumours, telling former Islander Toby Aromolaran that she originally applied to appear on the show back in 2018 and that she met the show’s producers the following year while filming the promotional video.

Speaking on Toby’s Fancy A Chat? podcast, Olivia said: “I remember being on the set and the producer being like ‘would you do love island’ and I was like ‘probably not’.

“That was just through my acting agent, they were like it’s a promo for ITV but they couldn’t tell me what it was.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old told The UK Sun: “Apparently my dad is CEO of Love Island. You have to laugh don’t you?”

The reality star continued: “The truth is I was a real contestant, I was not planted in there for any other ulterior motive. I was my real self the whole way through.”