Love Island star Mary Bedford left ‘very shaken up’ after scary car crash

Love Island star Mary Bedford has been left “very shaken up” after a scary car crash.

The 23-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV dating show last summer, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a snap of her smashed up Range Rover Velar.

The model wrote: “Someone must have been looking down on me today… very shaken up, cut and bruised but so grateful to be back home tonight.”

The blonde bombshell has not yet revealed any further details about what happened.

Last year, the TV personality revealed that she had splashed out on her “dream car”, which was reported to have cost her around £50,000.

Mary joined the 2021 series of Love Island in Casa Amor, and was brought back to the main villa by Toby Aromolaran.

She later coupled up with footballer Aaron Simpson, but the pair split shortly after they left the villa.

Mary was recently linked to former Love Island contestant Scott Thomas.