Love Island star Luca Bish reveals plans to move ‘nearer’ to Gemma Owen’s family

Love Island star Luca Bish has revealed his plans to move close to Gemma Owen’s family.

The couple, who came in second place on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, are currently on route back to the UK after spending the summer together in Mallorca.

Luca currently lives in Brighton, while his 19-year-old beau lives in Chester with her family.

Speaking to ITV about his plans to move closer to Gemma and her family, Luca said: “There is no middle ground – it’s Chester or nothing!”

“I’m happy to go wherever she wants me to go. I haven’t got too many commitments back home so it’s easier for me to move. Whatever makes us happy and whatever is right we’ll do. Hopefully if I move near her, in time we’ll get a place together.”

“Just to be near her family I’ll love. Hearing stories about her barbecues and stuff like that, I’m quite excited and I feel like I’ll fit right in.”

Gemma told ITV: “I’m not really nervous to meet Luca’s family. I think they all seem absolutely lovely and I’m not nervous for Luca to meet mine because I think they’ll get on and he’ll fit straight in.”

“His personality, his banter and what he loves, I think he’ll get on with everyone,” she added.

Luca said: “My family will love her! They’ve already said they love you. My sister, mum and nan, that’s the one I look for as my dad is easy-going. They’ve all given their approval. “

“We got a call last night after the final and speaking to your [Gemma’s] family, I got a few moments with them and I am buzzing to meet them in person.”

The 23-year-old also revealed he’s planning on asking Gemma to be his girlfriend very soon.

The fishmonger said: “There is a plan and it will hopefully happen in the next month and I’m sure you’ll see it unfold. It’ll be something to do with a swimming pool.”

Gemma added: “He knows me well enough now to not do anything too cringe! So, I trust him and I’ll let him get on with it. I’m sure I’ll love it, whatever it is.”

Luca and Gemma were runners-up in Love Island 2022, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti winning the series.