Love Island star Jacques O’Neill rushed to hospital after suffering serious injury

Jacques O’Neill was rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury.

The 23-year-old, who shot to fame on Love Island 2022, took to his Instagram story on Monday to update his 1.3 million followers.

He wrote: “Was hoping for a better 2023 but starting the year with a fractured foot.

Jacques continued: “Heads gone.”

The former rugby player’s Love Island co-star Luca Bish brought him to hospital after he suffered the injury.

The news comes after Jacques recently addressed rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Paige Thorne.

The Love Island 2022 stars were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester back in November, following Paige’s split from Adam Collard.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Jacques admitted he still has feelings for the Welsh paramedic, but insisted they are just friends at the moment.

The rugby player said: “I have no bad blood about her at all and she has nothing against me whatever happened happened it was on a show and it’s been done.”

“Whenever I see Paige I am going to speak to the girl. I’ve got nothing against her. She’s a lovely girl and I’m always gonna care for her. It’s as simple as that.”

“Once you have feelings for someone it doesn’t just go, you’re always going to care for them no matter what, so that’s how I see Paige right now.”

Jacques continued: “She’s getting a lot of hate and bad press, but if we’ve got each other to look out for each other why would we not, because we’re actually good people. So it’s just normal to be nice to each other.”

“She’s been done over badly by you know someone, so I’m going to have her back when she’s been treated badly by a bloke like that.”

He added that he’s been focusing on himself since his dramatic exit from Love Island over the summer, but said he has been on a few dates since the show.

Paige and Jacques were coupled up on the latest season of Love Island, before Jacques sensationally decided to quit the show.

The 23-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa, but she then grew close to bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair made it through to the semi-finals.

Adam and Paige have since called it quits, and Paige recently admitted she was back “in contact” with Jacques.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, she said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor].”

“Obviously we had a vibe in there. But he done me over. Dickhead. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”

Paige and Adam’s relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige has since alleged she’s been sent more videos of Adam with other girls that same night.

The 25-year-old also claimed Adam ghosted her when he jetted to Bali after the incident, and said their relationship ended as a result. However, Adam has now shared a different version of events. During an interview with The UK Sun, the personal trainer said: “I’ve heard so much misinformation the past few days, so I feel like I need to now say what really happened.” “The night I was seen with my arm around the girl in McDonald’s I’d been out on a PA and met loads of people that evening. It’s my job at the end of the day, to take pictures and selfies and things like that.” “Anyway, after that me and my friends were starving so we decided to go for a McDonald’s and we walked there whereas normally we’d be taken by security,” he continued. “So anyway we just walked along, which isn’t normally the case, and in there was when we met the blonde girl who was like the famous one out of the video that was shared around.” “She actually was really nice and polite and we’d had a couple of drinks but what she said was ‘I got in tonight to the club but my friends didn’t.’” “So what you don’t actually see in the video is the camera goes around and I get photos with all of her friends like that and take pictures with all of them.” Adam explained: “It was just a laugh and carry on. Again, another thing you don’t see is that two of my friends are actually on the left and right. All we were doing was waiting for food and took pictures with people in there.” “The blonde girl has publicly said she went home on her own and again at the end of the video you don’t see her go left and me go right. But that doesn’t matter because people want to believe what they want to believe.” The 27-year-old said although he didn’t do anything wrong, he knew it was the “beginning of the end” for his relationship with Paige. Adam said: “It all got blown out of proportion, then all the other photos and videos I’d taken that night got turned into looking like something else.” “There’s a video of me earlier that night in a club. I don’t even know who took it, but I’ve seen one of them and I think that’s what Paige has been referring to. I was just working.” “I was working and needed a break from taking all the photos. One of the supervisors walked me downstairs and past the VIP toilet into a private room.” “Because the blonde girl videos came out, this one is another video saying I went off with another girl which again is not true. It’s hard because there was so much being said on social media, but one thing I really want to get across is that I don’t blame Paige for this at all,” he stressed. “It is really hard and all the comments put a strain on the relationship because the trust was damaged.” Adam said Paige initially “believed him”, but there was breakdown in communication once he jetted to Bali for a work trip. “She actually did believe me which was great, but then you go however many miles across the world and you don’t see each other and things just kind of broke down,” he shared. “There were communication barriers.” Addressing Paige’s claim he ghosted her, the reality star confessed: “I’ve got to be honest, again, this is probably a little bit my fault.” “I went a little bit quiet because I just needed to process like what was going to happen and if this was actually going to work.” “So I ended up splitting up on the second or third day of when I was in Bali. I think we both knew then that we were on the same page and we knew what was coming.” “Things just broke down and it’s a shame because I feel like if we’d have met in a bar and not Love Island, maybe it would’ve worked.” Adam also said he has “drawn a line” under any possibility of them getting back together. “She needs to do her thing with work. And I probably need to do mine,” he added. “I didn’t actually expect it to be this crazy for me this time around coming out of the villa.” “I want to definitely take some time on my own. I don’t know. I’m solely focused on this gym and stuff like that. And I just think that maybe I need it.”