Love Island star Jack Fincham reveals he ‘would love to go back’ on the show

Love Island star Jack Fincham has revealed that he “would love to back” onto the show.

The reality TV star rose to fame on the 2018 summer series of the hit ITV dating show where he coupled up with Dani Dyer.

The pair coupled up in the first episode and remained together until the end of the season, eventually winning the £50,000 prize.

Speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk, the 31-year-old admitted that he would “would love to go back on Love Island!.”

He said: “It’s the ultimate place to meet someone, and I fell in love on there! It really is.”

“I know some couples split up but just look at the amount of people that are still together after the show, there’s a few that are married.”

“It creates the perfect environment, so I’d love to have the opportunity to go back in there. And I’d be brilliant!”

Jack continued: “If I was back in there, or any show that is filmed when you’re just there, you being you, that’s the real person.”

“Exactly the same Jack Fincham you saw five years ago.”

Jack has since admitted that after leaving the villa in 2018, he struggled with crippling anxiety at the time, and self-medicated with Class A drugs including cocaine, as well as xanax and diazepam.

Speaking to The Sun about his relationship with Dani, he revealed: “Look, I love her, we had a fantastic time.”

“She is an amazing person. I’m so happy for her and Jarrod – she’s got two or three kids now I think and that’s amazing. She’ll be an amazing mum.”

“I just clearly would never have been the person for her – for that – at this stage.”

Jack has been sober since August, after being arrested three times for drug-driving.

In October, the reality star was handed a 36-month driving ban and given 60 hours’ community service for drug-driving, which prompted him to turn a corner.

While he was recently linked to Chloe Brockett, Jack said he’s hesitant to get into a relationship right now as he needs to focus on his recovery.

“I need to work on myself now,” he said.

“I’ve always worried about bringing other people down.

“That’s why I wouldn’t entertain getting a girlfriend until I feel like I’m in a place in my life, and my head, that I’m happy with.”