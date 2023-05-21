Love Island star Jack Fincham confirms new romance

Love Island star Jack Fincham has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

The 31-year-old, who won the popular dating show in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, shared two snaps with his beau Jodie Ella on the social media platform over the weekend.

He captioned the post: “Found a gooden.”

Fans took to the comment section to react to the “hard launch”, with many noting how similar Jodie looks to Jack’s ex.

One wrote: “Thought it was Dani at first,” and a second penned: “She legit looks like danni 😂😭”

Jack and Dani coupled up on the first episode of Love Island in 2018 and remained together until the end of the season, eventually winning the £50,000 prize.

The reality stars moved in together shortly afterwards, but they parted ways in December of that year.

After their relationship ended, Jack welcomed his first child with close friend Casey Ranger – a baby girl named Blossom.

Dani rekindled her romance with ex Sammy Kimmence, and the couple welcomed a baby boy named Santiago in January 2021.

But a few months, Dani split from Sammy after he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and was handed a 42 month prison sentence.

Dani is now dating West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, who she is expecting twins with.