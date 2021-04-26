Love Island star Georgia Harrison debuts dramatic new look

Georgia Harrison has debuted a dramatic new look, after dying her hair brunette.

The 26-year-old took to TikTok to show off her new locks, taking part in the “Girl Don’t Do It” trend.

The Love Island star’s hairdresser starts the video by miming along to the viral sound: “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it”, to which Georgia replies: “I’m not gonna do it girl I was just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it.”

The video then cuts to Georgia’s darker hair transformation, as she says: “I did it.”

The reality star then shared another video to her Instagram, captioned: “Blondes this is your sign to go dark trust me.”

“Best decision i ever made,” she added.

Love Island star Hayley Hughes commented on the post: “Omg!!! Love it 😍😍😍 SO SO beautiful 😍”

Lucie Donlan wrote: “Wow😍 plus love this 😂👏”

