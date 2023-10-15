Love Island star Gemma Owen sparks rumours she’s dating THIS rugby player

Love Island star Gemma Owen has sparked rumours she’s dating a Welsh rugby player.

The 20-year-old has been single since her split from Luca Bish, who she met on the dating show, last year.

Eagle-eyed fans now think Gemma could be dating Louis Rees-Zammit, after spotting the pair have been liking each other’s recent Instagram posts.

Gemma was recently romantically linked to boxer Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam.

The reality star announced her split from Luca last November, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin the following month, the 20-year-old admitted the break-up “has been challenging”.

The OG Beachwear founder told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Earlier this year, Gemma was linked to rapper Bugzy Malone, but she later shut down the dating rumours.

In an interview with The UK Mirror back in April, the dressage rider confirmed she was still single, and had been “working on” herself over the past few months.

The Love Island star told the publication: “I am not seeing anyone at the moment. I am just working on myself. I haven’t got any plans of getting into anything, I am just working on myself and getting content.