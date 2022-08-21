Love Island star Elma Pazar joins cast of TOWIE

Love Island 2019 bombshell Elma Pazar has joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex.

The popular reality show returns for its 30th series tonight, and it sees Elma get flirty with James ‘Diags’ Bennewith.

In a clip of tonight’s show obtained by MailOnline, Elma says: “Can I be honest, I actually said to Diags I would marry him and I actually offered to marry him but he didn’t want to marry me.”

Diags added: “We were gonna marry each other but I was in a relationship at the time so wrong timing. So now I’m available to get married.”

Elma explained: “But now I’m not available to get married.”

Speaking about Elma joining the show, a TOWIE rep said: “She is going to be a huge surprise to the series as other cast members had no idea she was coming.”

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.