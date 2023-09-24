Love Island star Claudia Fogarty goes Instagram official with footballer boyfriend

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty has gone Instagram official with her new footballer boyfriend.

The 29-year-old, who appeared on the winter series of the dating show earlier this year, soft launched her relationship with Olly Crankshaw earlier this week.

The blonde bombshell has since shared loved-up snaps of her and Ollie on a date night to her Instagram feed.

She captioned the post: “Finally found my happiness 🤍”

Olly, who plays as a winger for Altrincham, then commented: “The best ❤️”

Claudia’s ex Casey O’Gorman also took to the comment section to show his support, leaving three red hearts under the post.

Claudia and Casey struck up a romance after she entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell, but he later ditched her for Rosie Seabrook.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Casey admitted he and Claudia were “friends with benefits” after the show.

During his appearance on the Goss Island podcast, Casey admitted: “We might have overstepped the friendship boundary maybe once or twice on a night out, but it is very much just friends.”

“And since that happened, we’ve basically said we can’t be doing that. We’re just going to stay being friends.”

When questioned whether it was a “friends with benefits” situation for a while before it fizzled out, the Love Island star admitted: “Yeah”.

“I genuinely feel like if I would’ve stayed with Claudia ’til the end of the show, we probably wouldn’t be friends right now. It probably would’ve ended a lot worse and a lot more emotions would’ve got involved.”

“So, as much as – in a way I wish I stayed with Claudia, I think it’s turned out for the best now, because we are such good mates.”

“If people do fake [their feelings on Love Island], I don’t know how they do it. I could never do it and actually fake emotions being in there, because in there it’s just so intense and fair play to anyone that does, but I don’t know how they could do it.”