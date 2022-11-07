Love Island star Chris Hughes looks unrecognisable in new TV show

Chris Hughes has debuted a very dramatic new look as he made his return to reality TV.

The 29-year-old, who shot to fame on Love Island, transformed into a drag queen for ITV’s new show ‘Queens For The Night’.

Makeup artist MarcosGMakeup took to TikTok on Sunday ahead of the show’s release to share a first look at Chris’ transformation, and he looked unrecognisable.

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Chris said: “I want to be a drag queen because in this world there’s so much toxic masculinity issues, it’s stigmatised.”

“I’m a very emotional person, I cry on camera all the time whenever discussing emotional things. I’m a man and we should be able to cry.” “It’s great to be able to break that stigma down and people should be able to be themselves. If you want to cry, if you want to wear heels, if you want to wear makeup, it doesn’t matter who you are, you should be able to do your thing.” Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, Mr. Motivator, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, rugby union player Joe Marler, and singer George Shelley also competed on the show. Lorraine Kelly hosted the show, while Melanie C, Rob Beckett, Courtney Act and Layton Williams were on the judging panel. Simon won the show as his drag alter-ego “Bidet Bardot”, who performed a comedy performance mentored by Myra DuBois.