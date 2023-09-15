Love Island star Chris Hughes confirmed for brand new TV series

Chris Hughes has been confirmed for brand new TV series Don’t Look Down.

The Channel 4, which will be fronted by Paddy McGuinness, sees a host of celebrities learn to tight-rope walk on a high-wire.

The TV personality will help stars learn how to cross a distance of 1,000ft, walking 300ft above a London landmark in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Chris rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2017.

He struck up a romance with Olivia Attwood and the couple went on to place third.

However, Chris and Olivia parted ways just seven months later.

Other stars confirmed for Don’t Look Down include ex-France player David Ginola, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Corrie’s Beverley Callard, retired footballer Anton Ferdinand, Olympian Victoria Pendleton, presenter Charley Boorman and influencer Fats Timbo and Grace Keeling.

Ahead of the new series, host Paddy McGuinness said: “This team is outstanding. Everyone has come together and is giving their all at our training camp in the Austrian Alps.

“I’m not sure if we’re quite ready to tackle the high wire, but we’re definitely going to give it our best shot.”