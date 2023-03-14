Love Island star Casey reveals where he stands with Will after THAT awkward Aftersun episode

Casey O’Gorman has revealed where he stands with his Love Island co-star Will Young after that dramatic Aftersun episode.

The dumped Islanders appeared on Sunday night’s episode of the dating show’s spin-off alongside their flames Jessie Wynter and Rosie Seabrook.

While interviewing Jessie and Will about people calling their relationship fake, host Maya Jama sneakily said: “Let’s take a look back at one moment in particular which might surprise you.”

A series of clips then played which showed Casey telling his fellow Islanders that he didn’t believe she was genuine.

A final clip then showed Will pull him aside to ask about the situation, in which Casey said: “It’s got nothing to do with me. That’s what I said. He doesn’t feel maybe she’s being genuine.”

When asked by Will: “Do you think she’s genuine?,” Casey said: “Yeah, I think she’s genuine.”

Back in the Aftersun studio, a visibly shook Casey was jokingly yelled at by Will, who branded him a “snake”.

Casey has since addressed the awkward on air interaction, saying: “Yes, me and Will are fine. We flew back [to the UK] last night together with Rosie and Jessie.”

“But it’s all sweet. There were a couple of conversations that did get missed out there. I did tell Will after what I thought of the conversation between me and Jessie pretty much straight away.”

“So, he was well aware of my thoughts on that conversation. Yeah, we’re good. We’re all fine and I’m excited to see him at the reunion.”

The winter Love Island 2023 reunion is being filmed on Sunday, March 19.