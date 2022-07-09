Love Island star breaks their silence on their insane lack of airtime

Love Island star Jazmine Nichol has broken her silence on her lack of airtime in the villa.

The 21-year-old entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell on Sunday alongside Chyna, Summer, Mollie, Coco, and Cheyanne.

Love Island fans soon began to insist that she must have secretly left the villa, as she was nowhere to be seen over the past couple of episodes.

However, she appeared on Thursday’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling episode, as she was dumped from the villa alongside single Islanders Mollie, Cheyanne, Jack, George, and Samuel.

Since returning home, the 21-year-old has taken to Instagram to thank her followers for their support during her Love Island stint.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m so overwhelmed with all the lovely messages I’ve seen and the funny memes! I’m excited for all of you to see my personality that was not shown on screen and the Jaz that the villa saw, this is only the start.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

