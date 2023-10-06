Love Island star announces their engagement

Jamie Clayton has announced his engagement.

The 32-year-old found fame after appearing on the winter series of Love Island back in 2020.

Jamie and his fiancée Harriette shared news of his proposal in Thailand via Instagram on October 6.

Harriette wrote: “I couldn’t say YES quick enough. What a surprise; I’ll love you forever & more.”

A host of Love Island stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Finley Tapp penned: “Congratulations to you both,” while Connor Durman wrote: “Congrats you two!!”

Elswhere, Callum Jones penned: “Congratulations to both of you.”

During his time in the South African villa, Jamie took Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones on dates.

The recruitment consultant later coupled up with Natalia Zoppa.

They were dumped from the show on day 38.