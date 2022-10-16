Love Island star announces his engagement

Love Island star Callum Macleod has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jade Olivia.

The reality star, who appeared on the dating series back in 2019, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news.

He wrote: “WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! 💍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Macleod (@callum_macleod)

“Last week’s sunrise was a special one… 08.10.22”

A host of Love Island stars took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the happy couple.

Joe Garratt wrote: “awww congrats!! 🙌,” Rachel Finni penned: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh congratulations you beautiful beautiful couple ❤️,” and Yewande Biala commented: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Lucie Donlan wrote: “Just crying 🥹🥹 Congratulations ❤️🥰,” and Amy Day said: “Massive congrats to you guys ❤️❤️”