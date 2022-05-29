Love Island star Amy Hart urges fans to book their smear test after receiving ‘dodgy’ results

Amy Hart has urged fans to book their smear test, after she received “dodgy” results.

The Love Island star, 28, tweeted: “Just a random reminder to book any overdue smear tests please gals.”

“My follow up smear has come back dodgy so progressing to the next set of tests. Don’t leave it!”

Just a random reminder to book any overdue smear tests please gals 😘😘 My follow up smear has come back dodgy so progressing to the next set of tests. Don’t leave it! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) May 27, 2022

It comes after Amy received a positive HPV result following a smear test.

Speaking on her Instagram Story earlier this month, the reality star said: “I did my research and found that 80 per cent of men and women in their lifetimes will get HPV. It’s virus. It’s quite normal apparently.”

“I had a smear last year. It came back with HPV. They said come back in a year so I went back today. She said the results will be in two weeks.”

Amy admitted that her smear tests were “a bit uncomfy” because she has a “very very high, tilted cervix”, but urged her followers to book theirs. “I know it’s so so important. Everyone else seems to breeze through them so make sure you don’t put it off!!” she added. Read everything you need to know about getting a smear test here.