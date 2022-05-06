Love Island star Amy Hart reveals she is HPV positive as she urges fans to book their smear tests

Amy Hart has revealed that she received a positive HPV result after undergoing a smear test.

The Love Island star, 28, revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she will need to undergo another smear test later this year.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Amy said: “I did my research and found that 80 per cent of men and women in their lifetimes will get HPV. It’s virus. It’s quite normal apparently.”

Amy continued: “I had a smear last year. It came back with HPV. They said come back in a year so I went back today. She said the results will be in two weeks.”

“Of HPV is there they’ll look at my cells and do a biopsy on the cells so that’s where I am at the moment.”

The reality star admitted that her smears were “a bit uncomfy” because she has a “very very high, tilted cervix”, but urged her followers to book theirs.

“I know it’s so so important. Everyone else seems to breeze through them so make sure you don’t put it off!!” she added.

Amy, who has been dating Sam Rason since last year, revealed she told her boyfriend about her positive result.

She said: “I literally cough and I tell Sam so we had just met so obviously I did tell him. Like I say I tell Sam everything so then it’s easier for him to be supportive.”

“I mean not many boys have girlfriends who talk about their innards in national tv so he’s pretty desensitised now.”

Read everything you need to know about getting a smear test here.