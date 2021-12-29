Love Island star Amy Hart responds to rumours she’s split from her boyfriend

Amy Hart has responded to rumours she’s split from her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The Love Island star sparked concern earlier this week, when she tweeted: “Back to square one” with a crying emoji.

One fan replied to the tweet: “He’s not worthy”, while another wrote: “His loss, someone else’s gain!”

Back to square one 😭 — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) December 27, 2021

Amy took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday morning, where she confirmed she and Sam are still together, and clarified what she meant in the tweet.

She explained: “My Twitter post was because I lost all my confidence this week. Last week, my confidence was sky high and this week, I lost all my confidence and felt like I was back at square one with my singing [in the Jack and the Beanstalk panto].”

Speaking about her biggest achievements, Amy said: “Obviously getting a boyfriend and keeping him for eight months.”

Amy entered the Love Island villa in 2019 in the hopes of finding her first ever boyfriend.

But the former air hostess was left heartbroken by her “half boyfriend” Curtis Pritchard, after his head was turned in Casa Amor.

Thankfully, Amy found love this year, confirmed her romance with Sam in August.