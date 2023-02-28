Love Island star Amy Hart hints at baby’s name as she nears due date

Amy Hart has hinted at her baby’s name as she nears her due date.

The Love Island 2019 star is expecting her first child with her beau Sam Rason.

The former air hostess revealed she loves Disney-inspired names – such as Molly-Mae Hague’s daughter Bambi, and Stacey Solomon’s newborn Belle, but has been forced to abandon her favourite Disney name for her baby.

Amy told OK! magazine: “I love Disney! I love the names Bambi and Belle. I wanted Aurora [from Sleeping Beauty]. Unfortunately, I met a man with the last name Rason – Aurora Rason is too much of a mouthful, so my top name of all time has had to go in the bin.”

“We’ve already got a little Mickey Mouse picture in the nursery and Dumbo and 101 Dalmatians baby-grows, so the nursery will be transformed into either a boy or a girl’s Disney paradise. So, I’m 100% here for the Disney names!”

“It’s hard because all the men in our family, the names are nice and that’s made the middle name for the boy easy.”

“And then the girl’s middle name, because my nan’s called Doreen, my granny was called Pamela, Sam’s grandma was called Barbara, they don’t match the first name.”

Amy revealed she and Sam had been considering the name Elizabeth, after the late British monarch, as they are royalists; however, they ultimately decided against it.

The reality star confirmed her romance with Sam in August 2021, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

Amy then announced her pregnancy 12 months later, writing on Instagram: “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go… 👶🏼🤪”

The Love Island 2019 star is due to give birth to her first child in March.