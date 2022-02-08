Love Island star Alex George ‘splits from his girlfriend Ellie Hetch’

Love Island star Alex George has reportedly split from his girlfriend Ellie Hetch.

The couple started dating in January last year, but only went Instagram official with their romance in June.

A source has told The Sun: “Alex and Ellie tried everything to make it work but sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”

“They have now gone their separate ways after a very emotional phone conversation.”

“Ellie will be keeping [their puppy] Freddie and has moved her stuff out of Alex’s new flat,” the insider added.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone and Alex is determined they stay friends.”