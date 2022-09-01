Love Island star reveals he’s returning to college to become a lawyer

Love Island star Tyler Cruickshank has revealed he’s returning to college to become a lawyer.

The 27-year-old placed fourth on the 2021 series of the dating show alongside Kaz Kamwi.

Tyler has since decided to prioritise his future career as a lawyer over his showbiz career.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Tyler wrote: “So, as some of you will already know, I’ve wanted to go back and finish my studies for a while now.”

“Law is something that I’m extremely passionate about and I have always said one day I would want to go back to complete what I started.”

“Well, that time has come – I’m proud to announce that I’m partnering with [BARBRI SQE] to embark on my SQE [Solicitors Qualifying Examination] training.”

“I’m super excited about this new chapter and can’t wait to share my journey with you all!,” Tyler continued.

Some of Tyler’s Love Island co-stars took to the comments section of his post to show their support for his decision.

Liam Reardon wrote: “Yes bro go on,” while Brett Staniland commented: “Class mate. All the best ❤️”