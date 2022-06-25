Love Island hopeful won’t enter villa following rumours of a ‘pact’ with Ekin-Su to win the show

James Price, who was previously rumoured to appear on Love Island, will not enter the villa this summer following reports he made a “pact” with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to win the show.

According to The Sun, the prospective contestant had arranged with the actress that she would remain in the villa until he entered at a later stage, and the pair would couple up in an attempt to win the £50,000 cash prize.

However, MailOnline has now reported that James was never supposed to enter the villa in the first place.

A source said, “There aren’t and have been no plans for James Price to appear in the villa.”

The pair reportedly knew each other through the Essex party scene, and allegedly exchanged messages discussing their plan.

A ‘friend’ of Ekin-Su told The Sun about their plan, as they feared her desire to win has gone too far.

“Everybody knows Love Island can be a big machine for making money and becoming famous… Ekin just wanted a piece of that,” they said.

“It was fine when she was just being funny and stirring up drama but it’s upsetting people now so I just felt like I had to say something.”

They added that Ekin-Su still believes that James will enter the villa at some point, despite reports to the contrary.

On Friday night’s episode of Love Island, the actress coupled up with new bombshell Charlie Radnedge, after breaking things off with Jay Younger.

Prior to this, she had her sights set on the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

