Love Island fans react to bombshell Antigoni’s arrival

Love Island’s newest bombshell Antigoni Buxton entered the villa on Wednesday night and she’s causing a big reaction online.

The sassy singer-songwriter is from London, but also has Cypriot roots.

The blonde was waiting poolside in a bikini and high heels for the Islanders to come into the garden.

Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to express their early love for the 26-year-old as they sense that her vibes are “immaculate”.

One Twitter user wrote, “Can already tell Antigoni is gonna be goooood vibes,” as another said, “Antigoni is the only new girl who has come in being so nice and kind.”

A third wrote, “I love Antigoni’s vibe already. Indiyah should befriend her,” as a fourth weighed in, “I actually really like Antigoni and I usually am not a fan of bombshells.”

Her fellow Islanders appear to have the same opinion right off the bat.

However, fans were quick to point out that Antagoni has her eye on Jay Younger, 28, who is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27.

At the firepit, the new girl was subjected to a grilling about what her usual type is, and who she has her eye on.

Luca joked: “Do you fancy Jay?” and Antigoni replied: “I’ll have to meet everybody. I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them.”

Speaking in the beach hut, Jay shared his opinions on the new girl as he said, “She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her.”

Antigoni chose to bring Jay, Dubliner Dami Hope and the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti on a picnic date.

The blonde beauty flirtatiously pointed out that the 28-year-old hadn’t broken eye contact with her, while Jay just smirked in an attempt to keep his cards close to his chest.

One fan said, “Waiting for Antigoni to start a war with Ekin-Su by stealing her man,” as another tweeted, “waiting for hurricane ekin-su after jay’s date with antigoni.”

A third wrote, “Ekin-Su getting ready to take down Antigoni when she comes back from the date.”

While a fourth said, “Antigoni taking both of Ekin-Su’s men! She is losing it!”

On Tuesday’s night, Jay caught fans attention as he began to reveal he may not be as into Ekin-Su as he first let on.

Speaking to Gemma Owen, Jay asked if there were any other girls in the villa that would be willing to get to know him, as he revealed he had the hots for Paige Thorne, 24.

Only time will tell which of the boys Antigoni will pursue…

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

