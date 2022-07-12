Love Island fans poke fun at one of Danica’s hilarious mannerisms

Danica Taylor became a fan favourite after she entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

The 21-year-old has been in the villa for almost three weeks, but has failed to find a romantic connection with any of the boys.

Danica has unfortunately fallen victim to four friendship couples – with Luca Bish, Jacques O’Neill, Jay Younger AND Josh Le Grove.

Danica and Josh really hit it off in Casa Amor, and even shared a sneaky kiss or two.

However, shortly after returning to the main villa after Danica recoupled with him, Josh decided to cut his romance with the 21-year-old short.

Now, Love Island fans think she is failing to find a connection because one of her hilarious mannerisms: speaking with too much professionalism, instead of flirting.

One fan tweeted: “I beg Danica stops with these Sky Sports interviews and just talks normal.”

Another wrote: “Danica going into immediate job interview persona every time she speaks is the reason she is struggling.”

2019 winner Amber Gill also weighed in, tweeting: “Danica from HR needs to be on smoke stop with the professionalism.”

I beg Danica stops with these Sky Sports interviews and just talks normal #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XJ5hTMABtU — tems (@proseccomamiii) July 11, 2022

Danica talks like she’s covering Wolves vs Southampton on MOTD2. — Ebe Hoops (@ic3ebe) July 11, 2022

Danica going into immediate job interview persona every time she speaks is the reason she is struggling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LfmqC9NNIP — Leo (@Jlrm07) June 30, 2022

Danica from HR needs to be on smoke stop with the professionalism #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 10, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

