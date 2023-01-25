Love Island fans have the same complaint about the 2023 winter series.

The new season premiered on January 16, and there has already been plenty of drama so far.

From Zara and Olivia’s war of words to the arrival of Australian bombshells Jessie and Aaron, the show has definitely kept viewers entertained every night.

However, a lot of fans have been calling this season “scripted” and “staged”, and have accused some of the Islanders of “faking” drama for the show.

One of the main reasons viewers have branded the show “staged” is because they discovered Olivia and Zara have secretly known each other for YEARS.

The pair, who have been feuding over bombshell Tom, even starred in a music video together back in 2019.

One fan tweeted: “Let’s be real, this season is scripted as HELLLLL none of these chats feel natural. So forced.”

Another wrote: “This is the most staged season of #loveisland.”

A third penned: “So Olivia and Zara knew each other long before love island… I’m losing hope on this show. All scripted and fake…”

Someone else tweeted: “Doesn’t even feel like #loveisland literally feels like I’m watching a movie it’s THAT staged now.”

Is it me or does #loveIsland seem EXTRA scripted this year. 😴😴 — Jeen-Yuhs (@Jay_UrbanF) January 23, 2023

This show is too scripted this year man. Zara and Olivia knew eachother before the show… #loveisland — CrocPsych (@flipflapcroc) January 23, 2023

Patiently waiting for the real drama to start. It seems too scripted this year #LOVEISLAND pic.twitter.com/g27pgF9JYa — Kate (@kmls_x) January 20, 2023

So Olivia and Zara knew each other long before love island… I'm losing hope on this show. All scripted and fake… #LoveIslandUK @_loveislandUK_ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7z7KnLBEXn — Andree Lyda (@AndreeItsMee) January 22, 2023

This is the most staged season of #loveisland — tayler (@t1144777) January 24, 2023

not zara and olivia knowing each other before the show?? it’s so staged #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3Sojb7u6iJ — 🙂 (@lemonsherb3t) January 24, 2023

Doesn’t even feel like #loveisland literally feels like I’m watching a movie it’s THAT staged now 🙄😩 — C’🌻 (@missycsg) January 23, 2023

Let’s be real, this season is scripted as HELLLLL none of these chats feel natural. So forced #LoveIsland — chad boswick (@Jennieebabie) January 19, 2023

This year is so horribly scripted. Time to switch off I think. #loveisland — KyloJay (@Kylojames9) January 24, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

