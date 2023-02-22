Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island fans defend Irish bombshell Martin after ‘unfair’ treatment in challenge

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans have rushed to defend Irish bombshell Martin after the latest episode of the show.

On Tuesday night, the contestants took part in the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge, to find out how well the couples really know their partners.

Viewers took to Twitter after the challenge to slam the contestants “unfair” treatment of Martin, who they say was “targeted”.

From Lifted Entertainment

Some of the Islanders branded Martin the “least genuine” during the game, before explaining that they only chose him because they’ve known him the least amount of time.

However, fans pointed out that the stars have known Casa Amor’s Maxwell the exact same length of time, but his name was not called out during the challenge.

From Lifted Entertainment

One fan tweeted: “all their excuses for picking martin is they’ve known him the least amount of time… there’s literally another guy from casa in there…”

Another wrote: “Don’t get why anyone chose Martin in that game unless its to keep the peace but it was sooo unfair. Guy’s done nothing.”

A third penned: “Really unfair how they coming for Martin in that game.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us