Love Island fans defend Irish bombshell Martin after ‘unfair’ treatment in challenge

Love Island fans have rushed to defend Irish bombshell Martin after the latest episode of the show.

On Tuesday night, the contestants took part in the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge, to find out how well the couples really know their partners.

Viewers took to Twitter after the challenge to slam the contestants “unfair” treatment of Martin, who they say was “targeted”.

Some of the Islanders branded Martin the “least genuine” during the game, before explaining that they only chose him because they’ve known him the least amount of time.

However, fans pointed out that the stars have known Casa Amor’s Maxwell the exact same length of time, but his name was not called out during the challenge.

One fan tweeted: “all their excuses for picking martin is they’ve known him the least amount of time… there’s literally another guy from casa in there…”

Another wrote: “Don’t get why anyone chose Martin in that game unless its to keep the peace but it was sooo unfair. Guy’s done nothing.”

A third penned: “Really unfair how they coming for Martin in that game.”

wait don’t the boys know martin the same amount of time they have known maxwell??? why was martin the single target????? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LumCdr4H8v — lune🌙 (@russettsugg) February 21, 2023

all their excuses for picking martin is they’ve known him the least amount of time… there’s literally another guy from casa in there… #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/JCCXVOdSYC — davinsu no.1 fan | (@TWloveisland) February 21, 2023

“I’ve known you the least amount of time” hello maxwell is in the villa the same time as martin has been. Unfair much? #loveisland — JD (@jotxx_) February 21, 2023

Martin is definitely low-key being targeted now by the islanders now.

He’s new in there and everyone likes Tanya and Shaq individually and together so like he’s an easy target I guess but I don’t like it.#talkswithash #loveisland — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) February 21, 2023

Really unfair how they coming for Martin in that game #loveisland — Sarah Gomersell (@Gummybear1981) February 21, 2023

Why is Martin getting shitted on ? What has he done ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Vxa7ajUT3S — Majestyy 😍 (@Youlovemakayla1) February 21, 2023

Don’t get why anyone chose Martin in that game unless its to keep the peace but it was sooo unfair. Guy’s done nothing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P8VUpQ6HVL — Gia (@Gia_Margot) February 22, 2023

Nah they’re bullying Martin because they’ve known Maxwell for the same amount of time no so why haven’t they called his name? #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) February 21, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.