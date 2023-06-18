Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Sammy after the latest episode of the show

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Sammy after the latest episode of the show.

On Sunday night, the Islanders received a surprise text telling them to gather around the firepit for a daytime recoupling.

The boys got to choose which girl they wanted to couple up with and Sammy, who has been getting to know both Leah and Jess, chose Jess.

Leah broke down in tears after the recoupling, explaining to the girls that she was hurt that Sammy described her as a “test”.

She later told Ella that she didn’t think it was fair that he was making it seem like she was the one doing the flirting, when he had been equally flirty with her.

Ella then pulled Jess for a chat to fill her in on what Leah had told her, and Jess comforted Leah before confronting Sammy.

Sammy got defensive with both Leah and Jess, insisting he didn’t do anything wrong and that he’s not a bad person.

He also stormed off after his conversation with Jess, labelling the situation a “p*ss take”.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to call out Sammy for his “disrespectful” behaviour.

Check out what they’re saying below:

 

