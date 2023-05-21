Love Island bosses ‘approach THIS celebrity’s son for the 2023 summer series’

Love Island bosses reportedly approached Alison Hammond’s son for the upcoming summer series.

The popular dating show is expected to return to our screens on June 5, with Maya Jama back as host.

While the lineup is yet to be announced, a host of singletons have already been linked to the upcoming series – including Alison’s 18-year-old son Aiden.

According to The UK Sun, producers were hoping Aiden would follow in the footsteps of former contestants Gemma Owen, Dani Dyer and Claudia Fogarty – who all have famous parents.

However, the 18-year-old reportedly turned down the chance to be on the show.

A source told the publication: “Alison was flattered but Aiden has turned it down. Producers know that contestants with a famous parent are a huge hit.”

Check out the rumoured line-up so far here.