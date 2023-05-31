Love Island 2023 contestant George SLAMMED by ex-girlfriend ahead of villa stint

Earlier this week, George Fensom was confirmed as part of the line-up for the 2023 summer series of Love Island.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Bedford, works as a business development executive.

In a resurfaced TikTok video, George’s ex-girlfriend Ebony Skeeley slammed him as she described him with less than favourable words.

Ahead of his stint in the Love Island villa, George said: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out.”

“My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”

When asked to share what he’s looking for in a partner, the 24-year-old said, “Drive: I want them to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays.”

“I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me – although I don’t believe that’s physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.