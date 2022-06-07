Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri vows to donate half the £50k cash prize to charity for deaf children

Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri has vowed to donate half the £50,000 prize money to a charity for deaf children if she wins the reality show.

The couple who win the popular dating show are awarded £50,000, and they can choose to split it equally, or one contestant can choose to steal the total prize pot.

Tasha, who is the show’s first deaf islander, said if she is lucky enough to win that she will donate half of her winnings to The National Deaf Children’s Society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

Speaking to MailOnline, the 23-year-old said: “If I did win Love Island my plan is to give 50 per cent of it away to The National Deaf Children’s Society, I have raised money for charities before and it’s something I love to do and to give back.”

The North Yorkshire beauty was born “completely deaf” and was forced to “overcome a lot of obstacles” growing up with a disability, which she now labels her “superpower”.

The model revealed her parents found out that she was deaf at 12 months old, and she had a cochlear implant fitted when she was five years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

“I had hearing aids until I was five, but hearing aids did not benefit me whatsoever,” adding that the cochlear implant is “surgically done and it’s much more advanced than a hearing aid.”

“Growing up I had to overcome a lot of obstacles, I’ve had speech therapy, a lot of hearing rehab but overcoming those obstacles has made me who I am today,” she added.

Tasha has previously spoken about her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of Rose Ayling-Ellis, and become a role model to the deaf community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

In December, Eastenders actress Rose won Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Giovanni Pernice, and was praised by viewers for raising awareness for the deaf community.

Speaking of Rose, Tasha said: “I love Strictly and being a dancer, Rose is such an amazing role model it was so powerful what she did.”

“She represented me, as well as the deaf community and I just thought it was awesome. It was a beautiful message,” she added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.