Love Island 2022 star Luca Bish admits he feels ‘overwhelmed’ since leaving the show

Luca Bish has admitted he feels “overwhelmed” since leaving Love Island.

The fishmonger placed runner-up alongside Gemma Owen on the hit dating show last summer.

However, the couple called time on their relationship just months after leaving the villa.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Luca wrote: “I know I don’t post often, but I’ve felt kind of overwhelmed by it all to be honest.”

“The journey post Love Island has gone so fast yet I feel like I’ve not had a chance to take it all in.”

“I feel very lucky and despite the silence, I don’t take a second for granted.”

Luca’s good friend and Love Island co-star Jacques O’Neill commented: “Always got you brother 💙.”

Meanwhile his sister Claudia penned: “So bloody proud of you ❤️.”

Elsewhere fans wrote: “proud of you always luca keep doing you will be supporting you no matter what 🤍,” and “Keep shining Luca ❤️.”