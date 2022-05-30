Love Island 2022 contestant Indiyah Polack promises to bring ‘flavour and vibrancy’ to the show

Indiyah Polack has been confirmed as the third singleton heading into the Love Island villa this summer.

The 23-year-old hotel waitress from London joins the previously confirmed lineup of Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

Speaking about why she signed up for the hit dating show, Indiyah said: “I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.”

She continued: “I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.”

“Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.”

When asked what she will bring to the show, Indiyah said: “I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.