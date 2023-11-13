Louise Thompson sparks rumours she’s secretly married beau Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson has sparked rumours she has secretly married her beau Ryan Libbey.

The couple, who share a son named Leo, got engaged back in 2018.

They had been planning to tie the knot the following year at London’s Kew Gardens, but called off the wedding six months beforehand saying they needed to “see the bigger picture”.

Fans have now spotted a “hint” that Louise and Ryan may have eloped.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Made in Chelsea star wrote: “POV: You go into your child’s clothing drawer and notice that your husband has put a bunch of your T-shirts in there. I now I’m small but I’m not THAT small.”

Louise previously told MailOnline of her and Ryan’s cancelled wedding: “I am just not sure exactly what I want yet’ as she spoke about any further wedding planning.”

“At the beginning [of the Covid-19 lockdown] it wasn’t that easy but we’ve had to make a really conscious effort to make some changes.”

“We are definitely actively working on our relationship now,” Louise continued. “For the first couple of years in a relationship you’re still in that love phase, there are still new things to experience.”

“We’ve been together for four and a half years now and you do go through phases. You have to try a bit harder and make the effort to appreciate each other.”

“We are communicating more and having chats about what each other wants, so now we have set some boundaries.”

“It’s just the bigger picture for myself and Ryan that we need to get to grips with first.”