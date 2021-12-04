Louise Redknapp hits back at claims she’s in ‘despair’ over her ex Jamie’s new baby

Louise Redknapp has hit back at claims she’s in “despair” over her ex-husband Jamie’s new baby.

The former footballer, who split from Louise in 2017, welcomed a son with his new wife Frida Andersson last month.

Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old insisted she’s “loving life” as she shared a magazine headline about her being in “despair” over Jamie having a baby with someone else.

Louise wrote: “I try not to read or respond to these things but sometimes they’re unavoidable. I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!”

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the best time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for.”

“These stories are there to sell magazines but I’d like to make it clear that I’m in the most positive of headspaces and loving my life.”

“Here’s to all the ladies out there who are in control of their lives and living their very best lives!” she added.

Louise was married to Jamie from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Three years later, the Sky Sports pundit started dating 38-year-old model Frida in 2020.

The pair then tied the knot on October 18, 2021, just weeks before welcoming their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

