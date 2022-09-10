Louis Tomlinson teases One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson has teased a One Direction reunion.

The boy band, consisting of Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, was formed on The X Factor back in 2010 and quickly became one of the biggest boybands in the world.

However, the boys shattered hearts across the world when Zayn announced he was leaving the band, which was followed by the announcement of their indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Speaking on Lorraine earlier this week, Louis admitted he would be up to reunite with his bandmates sometime in the future.

“I’d say one day [we’ll do something together,” he revealed to the host.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, but it’d be a shame if we didn’t. It would be a shame if we didn’t. Yeah, I hope so.”

The news comes after Zayn sparked some One Direction reunion rumours of his own.

In a 31-second clip posted to his Instagram in August, Zayn sang ‘Night Changes’ – one of his last tunes with the group, and it sent the comments section into a frenzy.

Back in June, he shared an eight-second clip of himself recreating his iconic ‘You & I” high note on Instagram.

Fans quickly pointed out that it was suspicious that he had posted two 1D-related videos over the span of just a couple of months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

The 29-year-old has mostly refrained from discussing the band, or his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, since his shock exit from the group.

Zayn posted the video just days after his former 1D bandmate Liam made off-hand comments about him on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Logan Paul.

The 28-year-old implied that that Zayn’s upbringing was partially to blame for his questionable behaviour in recent years, stating: “If I had had to go through what he went through through his growth and whatever else…”

Nevertheless, One Direction fans are now hoping for a band reunion – seven years on from their split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impaulsive (@impaulsiveshow)