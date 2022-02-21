Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards pays tribute to her son Jamal after his sudden death

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has paid tribute to her son Jamal after his sudden death.

The music entrepreneur and YouTuber, who set up new music platform SBTV, sadly passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 31.

In a statement shared with her Loose Women co-stars on Monday morning, Brenda said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.”

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

“Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

“As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Edwards 🙏🏾🇻🇨🇬🇧🙏🏾 (@brendaedwardsglobal)

After the news of Jamal’s death broke, Loose Women panelist Denise Welch tweeted: “My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother.”

Charlene White wrote: “Your light shone so brightly that it touched so many of us, impacted the lives of many more, and changed the game forever. And, you are my Brenda’s son. There are no words to describe her heartbreak, our heartbreak, now that your light has gone. Sometimes life is terribly unfair.”

Saira Khan penned: “I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies. I met @jamaledwards whilst filming a children’s show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents.”