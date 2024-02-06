Loose Women star Frankie Bridge reveals health scare

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has opened up about her recent health scare.

On the daytime show, the Saturdays singer spoke about finding a tumour while the panel discussed King Charles cancer diagnosis.

The 35-year-old revealed she found the benign tumour in her neck last year and had struggled to “hold it together” while awaiting her results.

The mother-of-two bravely revealed on air:“Because I suffer with headaches, I recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI.”

“It turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn’t need treating, it’s absolutely fine, but for that first week where the doctor had rang me to tell me the result of the MRI, I was on my own.”

She continued: “I was in the middle of cooking the boys’ dinner and he was like, ‘Oh, we’ve found a tumour. I don’t wanna say what it is yet cos I don’t know. I’m gonna have to present it to a board of other specialists.'”



“Instantly I just thought, ‘That’s it, this is my time. I’m gonna be sick or I’m…’ you know, I did go straight away to, ‘God I’m gonna die,’ and I had to kind of hold it together for the boys.

“Luckily for me, the outcome was, ‘It’s just really rare, it’s really unfortunate, we’ve only come across it cos we were scanning me for the headaches and it will be something that we have to monitor.’

“But that week of not telling the kids, not really telling friends or anything like that, I think I just kind of breezed through the week, I didn’t really take anything in.”

The panel was discussing the King’s recent diagnosis which was confirmed in a statement by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The statement read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”