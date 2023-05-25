Ad
Liberty Poole reveals secret crush on THIS Love Island star

Liberty Poole has revealed a secret crush on a former Love Island star.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

She placed fifth with her ex-beau Jake Cornish, after they sensationally quit the show just days before the final.

Jake and Liberty | From Lifted Entertainment

Speaking during her appearance on the Not Always A Princess podcast, Liberty admitted: “I think Wes Nelson is a bit of a sort.”

“I actually had a really embarrassing moment with him before he was on Love Island.”

“Basically it was the Drake afterparty in a club and me and my friend was drinking and he gave her this body spray and because I was so drunk and you know, you get paranoid that your breath stinks of alcohol…”

“I sprayed it into my mouth. It was Tom Ford, and I sprayed it into my mouth thinking it was breath spray.”

Wes was a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island.

He placed fourth alongside Megan Barton-Hanson.

In 2019, he competed in The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a group called No Love Lost; which comprised of former Love Island stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

In August 2020, he signed a solo record deal with EMI Records, and the following month he released his debut single See Nobody.

