Liam Payne splits from his fiancée Maya Henry: ‘I’ve not been very good at relationships’

Liam Payne splits from his fiancée Maya Henry: ‘I’ve not been very...

Liam Payne has confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry.

The former One Direction star began dating the 20-year-old model in 2018, and reportedly popped the question in August last year.

Confirming his single status to Steven Barlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the 27-year-old said: “It had to happen. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.”

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.”

“I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” he admitted.

“That’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

“I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” the father-of-one confessed.

“I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

“I know I was the problem and I have to sort myself out. I already feel good. It’s got my more concentrated and I hope she’s happy.”

When asked why he thinks he is bad at relationships, Liam said: “The biggest problem we have, I’m a proper perfectionist.”

“At the start of the relationship you put out a completely false character, like I might as well go in in costume at this point.”

“The person is absent from the room, it’s like they’ve tag-teamed on the way in. Like, ‘oh it’s you for this bit, I’ll join you later on’. I need to stop doing that.”

“I struggle to be on my own sometimes and I think I dive in and out of relationships too quickly. I need a minute out. I need to check myself,” he added.

Maya first met Liam at a One Direction meet and greet when she was just 15 years old, with rumours of their romance circulating three years later after Liam split from Cheryl back in 2018 – who he shares his son Bear with.

Liam went Instagram official with Maya in 2019, writing in a sweet post: “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though.”

“This has been the most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth.”

“Then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let’s stack this sh** up.”

