Legendary singer ‘set to appear on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing’

Legendary singer Shakin’ Stevens is reportedly set to appear on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 75-year-old, whose real name is Mike Barratt, is best known for his hit song Merry Christmas Everyone.

A source told The Daily Star: “Bosses have spent years trying to get national Shakey on the show and are hopeful that he’ll finally say yes.”

“Shakey is a consider a national treasure thanks to that big Christmas hit and is certain to be popular with viewers.”

“Bosses are hoping he can be the older contestant who surprises everyone. His hip shaking on the Top of the Pops is legendary!” the insider added.

TV presenters Sophie Morgan and Steph McGovern, Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall, chef Gino D’Acampo, footballer Peter Crouch, and couple Emma and Matt Willis have also been linked to this year’s Strictly.

The hit BBC show will return to our screens in September.