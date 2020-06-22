Lauren Pope shows off her growing baby bump as she updates fans on pregnancy

The reality star announced the exciting news in March

Lauren Pope shows off her growing baby bump as she updates fans...

Lauren Pope has revealed that she is 35 weeks pregnant, as she showcased her growing baby bump.

The former TOWIE star, who quit the show after nine years, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren shared a sweet message with her followers, alongside some snaps of her wearing a gorgeous beige midi dress with a white shirt.

“Hello 35 weeks ⏳,” she captioned the post.

The expecting mother explained that she was preparing for her baby’s birth.

“Anyone else due around the same time, how are you feeling? I’m starting to get organised finally, yes I know I’ve left it late but better late then never right! 🤪,” she admitted to her 1.2 million followers.

“At what week did you all pack your hospital bags?? 💼 .”

Lauren also expressed that she has avoided buying maternity wear and has been “sizing up in normal clothes” during her pregnancy instead.

“I’ve been avoiding maternity wear as much as poss & just sizing up in normal clothes partly because it’s rather uninspiring & frumpy but also so I’m not wasting money & can keep wearing bits after the bump has gone 🤰🏼,” she wrote.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to compliment the 37-year-old.

“Most beautiful Mamma to be 🔥,” one follower penned.

“What a beautiful neat bump🤰 💕,” another added.

Lauren confirmed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year when she posted a photo of her sonogram on the social media platform, alongside two polaroid photos showing off her growing baby bump.

