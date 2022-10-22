Lauren Goodger ‘devastated’ after ex-boyfriend Charles Drury moves in with her close friend

Lauren Goodger is reportedly “devastated” after her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury moved in with her close family friend.

The former couple split earlier this year after their baby daughter Lorena tragically passed away back in July.

A friend of both women told The UK Mirror: “The new relationship has caused huge ructions. Lauren has known her for years and counted her as a very close friend.”

“She even helped comfort Lauren when she lost the baby. She’s devastated that she is now not only seeing her ex, but that he has moved into her home. Lauren doesn’t care that Charles is dating in the slightest, but the fact it’s someone she considered a confidante.”

“Lauren is trying to keep her spirits up, but this has hit her for six, it’s come at a terrible time – emotionally she is vulnerable. She is amazing the way she is coping with it all, being a single mum and grieving.”

Lauren gave birth to her baby girl back in July, but she sadly passed away just minutes later.

Lorena was tragically born with two knots in her umbilical cord with the cord also tied around her neck, despite “no pregnancy or labour complications.”

Back in August, Lauren was reportedly taken to the hospital following an incident which occurred after her baby daughter Lorena’s funeral, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Her boyfriend at the time Charles, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail.

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault on August 4.

Charles, who contacted The UK Sun to deny attacking the 35-year-old, was bailed on suspicion of assaulting her.

He was reportedly held all day by police in East London before being released on bail at 3am.

Charles phoned the outlet hours after the story broke and said, “There’s a completely different side to stuff.”

However, a source previously told the outlet that “Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly.”

Lauren reportedly “moved into a new home” following the tragic events, seeking a “fresh start”.

Lauren and Charles, who are parents to one-year-old Larose, welcomed their second daughter Lorena together back in July.

The former TOWIE star shared the devastating news of their daughter’s passing on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”